Gamma Medica, And Major Health Partners (MHP) Announce New...

Gamma Medica , Alpha Imaging And Major Health Partners Announce New Partnership To Provide First Lumagem In Indiana And First MBI At MHP Medical Center As A Secondary Breast Cancer Screening Option For Women With Dense Breast Tissue MBI to provide early detection and increased breast cancer diagnosis for women with dense breast tissue and whose cancers weren't detected by a routine mammogram SHELBYVILLE, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.