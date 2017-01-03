Gamma Medica, And Major Health Partners (MHP) Announce New...
Gamma Medica , Alpha Imaging And Major Health Partners Announce New Partnership To Provide First Lumagem In Indiana And First MBI At MHP Medical Center As A Secondary Breast Cancer Screening Option For Women With Dense Breast Tissue MBI to provide early detection and increased breast cancer diagnosis for women with dense breast tissue and whose cancers weren't detected by a routine mammogram SHELBYVILLE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Omg
|34 min
|Wow
|6
|Farron/Eric Doolin
|6 hr
|Abc
|15
|Terry mahaffey
|6 hr
|Fire
|6
|Billy Kingston
|8 hr
|Casanova
|1
|LeButSlut
|9 hr
|curiouser
|2
|Tomorrow
|9 hr
|Kat
|8
|Camp fire girl
|10 hr
|Wow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC