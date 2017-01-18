Elderly woman attacked in Shelbyville...

Elderly woman attacked in Shelbyville home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Officers responded to a call in the 5000 block of East 200 North. According to the sheriff's department, an unknown person entered the home of an 88-year-old woman and hit her in the head as she sat in a chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious 14 min graylisa771839 3
brown truck 2 hr Curious 4
Rob Gearhart 2 hr Crazy 36
Rob Gearhart lookin for man love 2 hr Crazy 3
Heath willey sells meth out of his grandpas house 2 hr Hot buns 1
your husband 3 hr forreal 8
Daniel B. 4 hr Snap 8
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC