Elderly woman attacked in Shelbyville home
Officers responded to a call in the 5000 block of East 200 North. According to the sheriff's department, an unknown person entered the home of an 88-year-old woman and hit her in the head as she sat in a chair.
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|14 min
|graylisa771839
|3
|brown truck
|2 hr
|Curious
|4
|Rob Gearhart
|2 hr
|Crazy
|36
|Rob Gearhart lookin for man love
|2 hr
|Crazy
|3
|Heath willey sells meth out of his grandpas house
|2 hr
|Hot buns
|1
|your husband
|3 hr
|forreal
|8
|Daniel B.
|4 hr
|Snap
|8
