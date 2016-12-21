Serious crash closes SR 44 in Shelby ...

Serious crash closes SR 44 in Shelby County

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A chain reaction crash on State Road 44 west of Shelbyville involving five vehicles sent two people to the hospital in critical condition Monday morning. The first accident, according to police, involved minor damage around 7:00 a.m. But a second crash involving traffic approaching the first crash scene led to the more serious injuries.

Shelbyville, IN

