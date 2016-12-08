Police, Fire a " December 8
Dollar General, 1872 Northwood Plaza: A woman reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday that she purchased iTunes gift cards after someone called and told her to as part of a program to earn more money. The call was fraudulent.
