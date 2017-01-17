Police, Fire a " December 31

Saturday Dec 31

Megan Gaskin, 21, 7188 Weaver Road, Gosport; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; held on $500 bond. Anthony S. Richards, 24, 2025 Walnut St., New Castle; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; held on $450 bond.

