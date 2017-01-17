Police, Fire a " December 31
Megan Gaskin, 21, 7188 Weaver Road, Gosport; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; held on $500 bond. Anthony S. Richards, 24, 2025 Walnut St., New Castle; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; held on $450 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plymate INC
|3 min
|Jraley
|7
|C young
|9 min
|Chana
|8
|The Ho
|23 min
|Jose
|12
|Rob Gearhart
|1 hr
|Donna G
|18
|brandon dover
|2 hr
|Donnie
|13
|Cat Shaver
|2 hr
|Fly Away birdie
|8
|Stacia Winkler?
|3 hr
|Missy helvey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC