Conway residents continue 30-year tradition

What started as an activity program at Shelby Senior Services agency in Shelbyville, Indiana, in 1996 has grown into an annual tradition for a Conway family and their friends. Retha Fausett, twins Heath and Hunter Davis, Montana Batt, Karin Kirk and JoAnn Hamm joined mother-daughter team, Jean Leffler and Cassie Batt, for an afternoon of what they described as "messy fun."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.