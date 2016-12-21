Conway residents continue 30-year tradition
What started as an activity program at Shelby Senior Services agency in Shelbyville, Indiana, in 1996 has grown into an annual tradition for a Conway family and their friends. Retha Fausett, twins Heath and Hunter Davis, Montana Batt, Karin Kirk and JoAnn Hamm joined mother-daughter team, Jean Leffler and Cassie Batt, for an afternoon of what they described as "messy fun."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolean Farmer
|5 min
|PK COWORKER
|23
|Karlee Barnes
|23 min
|Jeff
|19
|Sarah Logsdon
|1 hr
|interested
|1
|lb
|5 hr
|Mmm
|3
|Oh Christina Pryor had her tread deleted. Truth...
|5 hr
|Grow up
|5
|That nigh kid
|7 hr
|Just wondering lol
|4
|where
|8 hr
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC