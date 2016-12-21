Conway residents continue 30-year tra...

Conway residents continue 30-year tradition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

What started as an activity program at Shelby Senior Services agency in Shelbyville, Indiana, in 1996 has grown into an annual tradition for a Conway family and their friends. Retha Fausett, twins Heath and Hunter Davis, Montana Batt, Karin Kirk and JoAnn Hamm joined mother-daughter team, Jean Leffler and Cassie Batt, for an afternoon of what they described as "messy fun."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jolean Farmer 5 min PK COWORKER 23
Karlee Barnes 23 min Jeff 19
Sarah Logsdon 1 hr interested 1
lb 5 hr Mmm 3
Oh Christina Pryor had her tread deleted. Truth... 5 hr Grow up 5
That nigh kid 7 hr Just wondering lol 4
where 8 hr curious 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shelbyville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,227

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC