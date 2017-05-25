Shelby Fire Department Swears In New Firefighter
"Im just really excited to get going with the City of Shelby." Robert Hildebrand, the new firefighter at the Shelby Police Department, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pro restoration Independent Autobody PLUS (Jan '09)
|May 9
|Jusdatruth
|211
|Shelby Police and drugs (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Mookie
|4
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|26
Find what you want!
Search Shelby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC