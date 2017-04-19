Dam proposals to reduce Ohio flooding not popular with all
SHELBY, Ohio - Proposals to use dams to reduce flooding along the branch of an Ohio river aren't universally popular.The Black Fork, a branch of the Mohican River, has frequently flooded around Shelby, with recent events in 2007, 2011 and 2013.The 2007 flood destroyed 51 businesses and homes and flooded many farm fields.The Mansfield News Journal ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shelby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pro restoration Independent Autobody PLUS (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Jusdatruth
|211
|Shelby Police and drugs (Aug '14)
|May 6
|Mookie
|4
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr 11
|retread
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|26
Find what you want!
Search Shelby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC