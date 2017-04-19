Dam proposals to reduce Ohio flooding...

Dam proposals to reduce Ohio flooding not popular with all

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The Delaware Gazette

SHELBY, Ohio - Proposals to use dams to reduce flooding along the branch of an Ohio river aren't universally popular.The Black Fork, a branch of the Mohican River, has frequently flooded around Shelby, with recent events in 2007, 2011 and 2013.The 2007 flood destroyed 51 businesses and homes and flooded many farm fields.The Mansfield News Journal ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pro restoration Independent Autobody PLUS (Jan '09) Tue Jusdatruth 211
Shelby Police and drugs (Aug '14) May 6 Mookie 4
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr 15 Frodolicious 4
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr 11 retread 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Mar '17 Toby K 13
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Mar '17 JohnAb 26
See all Shelby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelby Forum Now

Shelby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Shelby, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC