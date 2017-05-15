Area woman shot to deathHere are the top stories in the Norwalk...
A Willard woman was found shot to death and her uncle critically wounded here early Sunday morning in what was first reported to be a murder-suicide. Shelby police said Mrs. Maude Mae McDonald, 36, died of a bullet wound in the head.
Title
