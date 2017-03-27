Missing Student Has Caused Area Schoo...

Missing Student Has Caused Area Schools to Close

Monday Mar 6

A missing Shelby student and possibly a missing firearm has caused 5 Shelby area schools to close Monday. According to the Shelby Police " Shelby Police Department has taken a missing person's report for Samuel Baker.

