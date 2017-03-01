HCJFS boss during 'caged kids' episode now heads teen treatment...
Erich Dumbeck now serves as the Ohio director for Abraxas Ohio, a residential treatment center for male teens in Shelby that is owned by GEO Group Inc. - one of the nation's largest private prison companies. He headed Huron County's welfare agency during the "caged kids" scandal that garnered international attention.
