Investigations 55 mins ago 7:18 p.m.Whistleblower: Millions wasted at NE Ohio rehab center for teens
One of the nation's largest private prison companies is defending itself against Medicaid fraud charges filed by a former clinical supervisor at an Ohio residential treatment center for teens. Lynn Roycroft's federal lawsuit alleges Abraxas Ohio in Shelby, an all-male, treatment center owned by GEO Group Inc., billed the government for years on "false or fraudulent" claims, including counseling sessions never happened.
