Gophers recruiting class continues to grow
The Gophers football program received an oral commitment from Brennan Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback from Shelby, Ohio. "After a long process I am officially going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota! #Elite," Armstrong tweeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb 11
|Aun
|1
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|25
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan 22
|Samantha
|4
|desperatly seeking man from Speedway
|Jan 21
|337537
|1
|Lexington High School Leo Club Collect 822 Sock...
|Dec '16
|Wu Nanjing China
|2
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec '16
|the REAL Americans
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shelby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC