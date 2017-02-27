breaking Woman dies after two cars co...

breaking Woman dies after two cars collide

Monday Feb 27

The state Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday evening on Ohio 39 between Rock Road and Taylortown Road. The crash occurred at 6:02 p.m. when a 2017 blue Ford Mustang GT and a 2016 red Hyundai Veloster collided, forcing the Hyundai off the right side of the road, where it crashed into a tree, troopers said.

