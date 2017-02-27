breaking Woman dies after two cars collide
The state Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Sunday evening on Ohio 39 between Rock Road and Taylortown Road. The crash occurred at 6:02 p.m. when a 2017 blue Ford Mustang GT and a 2016 red Hyundai Veloster collided, forcing the Hyundai off the right side of the road, where it crashed into a tree, troopers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Shelby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Derrick Lawrence (Nov '14)
|Mar 2
|it is what it is
|2
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb '17
|Aun
|1
|Galion Electric rates
|Jan '17
|Samantha
|4
|desperatly seeking man from Speedway
|Jan '17
|337537
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC