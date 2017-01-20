NC State And Franklin University Partner For New MBA Program
SHELBY, OH Franklin University, one of the leading educators of working adults, is pleased to announce the addition of its MBA Program to students through its North Central State College - Kehoe Center location beginning this February. Recent approval by the Ohio Board of Regents to offer the MBA program at the NC State - Kehoe Center location expands Franklin University's ability to provide educational access to students in the Mansfield and Shelby, Ohio area.
