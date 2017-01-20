Award Winners Announced At Annual Chamber Meeting And Dinner
An evening of glamour, cocktails, and celebration concluded with the highly anticipated announcement of the winners of the ATHENA Award and Chairman's Award at the Richland County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and dinner. The event took place at the Kehoe Center in Shelby on Thursday night, January 26th.
