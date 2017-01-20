2017 ATHENA Award Nominees Announced

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH The Richland Area Chamber of Commerce announced last week three local women who have been selected as finalists for the 2076 ATHENA Award in Richland County. The Award, which is being sponsored by Richland Bank, will be handed out at the Chamber Annual Meeting & Dinner on January 26th, 2017.

