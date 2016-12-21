Shelby Fire Department Swears In New ...

Shelby Fire Department Swears In New Fire Captain

Thursday Dec 8

Randy Washburn was sworn in on Thursday afternoon as the new Fire Captain with the Shelby Fire Department. Washburn has been with the department for 18 years, and he has also served as Chief of the Franklin Township Fire Department.

