Shelby Fire Department Swears In New Fire Captain
Randy Washburn was sworn in on Thursday afternoon as the new Fire Captain with the Shelby Fire Department. Washburn has been with the department for 18 years, and he has also served as Chief of the Franklin Township Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|jamie phillips
|Dec 13
|wtfever
|1
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
|Cary Lee Bloomfield
|Nov 25
|Anonymous
|1
|Galion Electric rates
|Nov '16
|Galiondude
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shelby Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC