"I need help": Dramatic bodycam video...

"I need help": Dramatic bodycam video captures dog...

Friday Dec 16

Growling and whimpering can be heard as the two officers enter a room covered in blood in the harrowing footage Dramatic bodycam footage has caught the moment police officers burst into a blood-spattered bedroom to help rescue a man attacked by a dog. They were called at about 10.15 on Saturday night after the owner was reportedly bitten by the pit bull.

