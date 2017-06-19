Bookworm Gardens in Sheboygan launche...

Bookworm Gardens in Sheboygan launches Secret Garden Dinner Series

Monday Jun 5 Read more: OnMilwaukee

Bookworm Gardens at 1415 Campus Drive in Sheboygan , has been capturing the hearts of book-lovers since 2010. And this year, they've launched a very special Secret Garden Dinner Series, featuring chef-selected themes that incorporate edible foods and plants.

