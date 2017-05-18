Sheboygan Police arrest four in city-wide vandalism investigation
The police department says two separate groups of people are responsible for the vandalism, which included damage from BB guns and items thrown at parked vehicles. Police say they have arrested two 17-year-old males, one 16-year-old male, and a 23-year-old man.
