One dead, about 20 injured after car drives into crowd of pedestrians in New York's Times Square

Thursday May 18 Read more: Canada.com

A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, authorities and witnesses said. The driver was taken into custody and being tested for alcohol.

