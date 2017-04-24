Stolen credit card numbers used at ar...

Stolen credit card numbers used at area Wal-Marts

Authorities hope you can identify a number of people they believe are cashing in on stolen credit card information, and there are victims who may not know their cards are being used. Last month, several people reported their credit or debit cards were used at Wal-Mart stores around the state.

