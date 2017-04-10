Sheboygan County crash kills 7-year-o...

Sheboygan County crash kills 7-year-old girl

Friday Apr 7

A crash involving a car and a tanker truck killed a 7-year-old girl near the Manitowoc-Sheboygan county line. Manitowoc and Sheboygan county deputies both responded to the crash at the intersection of County Line Road and County Road M around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Sheboygan, WI

