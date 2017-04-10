Irish butter returning to Wisconsin supermarkets

Wisconsin residents who love Irish butter will soon be able to buy it in their dairy-obsessed home state, thanks to a creamery's workaround to a decades-old state law. Old World Creamery of Sheboygan announced Thursday that it will import Irishgold butter from Ireland, process and package it - then have the company's five state-licensed butter graders rate it.

