International butter battle ensnares ...

International butter battle ensnares creamery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: USA Today

International butter battle ensnares creamery A trademark dispute about Irishgold brand butter caused that product to be yanked from supermarkets earlier this month. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/nation-now/2017/04/26/international-butter-battle-ensnares-creamery/306651001/ Old World Creamery of Sheboygan, Wis., is embroiled in a trademark lawsuit after debuting Irishgold Butter earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheboygan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar '17 Geo k Weissler 2
News This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls... Nov '16 Jerry 1
Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15) Aug '16 Semper Fi 4
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bottlecap 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 3
See all Sheboygan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheboygan Forum Now

Sheboygan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheboygan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sheboygan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,152 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC