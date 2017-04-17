Fine Arts on Campus: Kupinsky appears...

Fine Arts on Campus: Kupinsky appears at reception Wednesday

Thursday Apr 13

Expect to see the extraordinary in the ordinary when artist Debbie Kupinsky's new show opens this week at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. "They're very familiar and strange at the same time, as if they're dreamscapes or fragmented memories," said Amanda Brown, director and curator of the Parkside Fine Arts Gallery.

