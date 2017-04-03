Eda Elisa Nauschutz, 97

Eda Elisa Nauschutz, 97

Eda Elisa Nauschutz, 97, of Howards Grove, died peacefully at The Waterford at Plymouth in Plymouth, Wisconsin on April 5, 2017. She was born March 12, 1920 in Ewington Township, Jackson County, Minnesota, to John and Elisabeth Rients.

