Vollrath Acquires CDF Industries
This deal expands their footprint in spray and ultrasonic cleaning for general industrial, machining and stamping, electronics, automotive, aerospace and other applications. Paul Bartelt, the president and chief executive officer of The Vollrath Company, LLC , has announced the acquisition of the cleaning equipment division of CDF Industries .
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
