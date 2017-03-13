Decision Maker: Kirk W. Hoewisch with...

Decision Maker: Kirk W. Hoewisch with HealthSavings Administrators

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Powhatan Today

Career: State Bank of Howards Grove, Howards Grove, Wisc., vice president, cashier, controller and secretary to the board, 1995-2005; HSA Bank, Sheboygan, Wisc., president and co-founder, 2005-2010; and HSA Bank as a division of Webster Bank, Sheboygan, Wisc., senior vice president and co-founder, 2010-2015. Best career move: "While all transitions were great career moves, taking on the role of vice president and controller at State Bank of Howards Grove in 1995 was very pivotal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheboygan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls... Nov '16 Jerry 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Nov '16 Gstheonly 70
Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15) Aug '16 Semper Fi 4
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bottlecap 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 3
See all Sheboygan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheboygan Forum Now

Sheboygan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheboygan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Ireland
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Sheboygan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC