Decision Maker: Kirk W. Hoewisch with HealthSavings Administrators

Career: State Bank of Howards Grove, Howards Grove, Wisc., vice president, cashier, controller and secretary to the board, 1995-2005; HSA Bank, Sheboygan, Wisc., president and co-founder, 2005-2010; and HSA Bank as a division of Webster Bank, Sheboygan, Wisc., senior vice president and co-founder, 2010-2015. Best career move: "While all transitions were great career moves, taking on the role of vice president and controller at State Bank of Howards Grove in 1995 was very pivotal.

