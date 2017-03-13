Decision Maker: Kirk W. Hoewisch with HealthSavings Administrators
Career: State Bank of Howards Grove, Howards Grove, Wisc., vice president, cashier, controller and secretary to the board, 1995-2005; HSA Bank, Sheboygan, Wisc., president and co-founder, 2005-2010; and HSA Bank as a division of Webster Bank, Sheboygan, Wisc., senior vice president and co-founder, 2010-2015. Best career move: "While all transitions were great career moves, taking on the role of vice president and controller at State Bank of Howards Grove in 1995 was very pivotal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Sheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Geo k Weissler
|2
|This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls...
|Nov '16
|Jerry
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Gstheonly
|70
|Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Semper Fi
|4
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bottlecap
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC