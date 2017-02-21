Walker signs pro-cheese bill, first to pass this year
Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law the first bill to pass the Legislature this session, a measure designed to help Wisconsin's cheese industry. Walker on Thursday signed the bill making it possible for tax incentives to be extended to help finance construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg near Sheboygan.
