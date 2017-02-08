Syrian family separated for five years by war reunites in Wisconsin
A Syrian family whose five year struggle to reunite was held up by the travel ban is together again, here in Wisconsin. The family of nine was separated five years ago by the war in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls...
|Nov '16
|Jerry
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Gstheonly
|70
|Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Semper Fi
|4
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bottlecap
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|3
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC