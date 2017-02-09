Say cheese! Wisconsin set to pass bil...

Say cheese! Wisconsin set to pass bill helping cheese plant

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Star Tribune

A measure designed to help a cheese distributor is set to be the first one passed by the Wisconsin state Legislature. The state Assembly planned to vote Wednesday on the bill that would make it possible for tax incentives to be extended to help finance construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg near Sheboygan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheboygan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls... Nov '16 Jerry 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Nov '16 Gstheonly 70
Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15) Aug '16 Semper Fi 4
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bottlecap 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 3
Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 2
See all Sheboygan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheboygan Forum Now

Sheboygan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheboygan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Sheboygan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC