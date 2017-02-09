Say cheese! Wisconsin set to pass bill helping cheese plant
A measure designed to help a cheese distributor is set to be the first one passed by the Wisconsin state Legislature. The state Assembly planned to vote Wednesday on the bill that would make it possible for tax incentives to be extended to help finance construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the village of Oostburg near Sheboygan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls...
|Nov '16
|Jerry
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Gstheonly
|70
|Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Semper Fi
|4
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bottlecap
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|3
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC