Check out the fireball meteor that exploded over Chicago last night
A police dash camera in Lisle, Ill., recorded a meteor flying through the night sky on Sunday, Feb. 5. This bright green fireball meteor streaked through the sky over Northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin around 1:30 a.m. Central time and a lucky police officer in a Chicago suburb caught it on his dash cam. More than 200 people reported they saw the meteor, the American Meteor Society says , some from as far east as New York and as far south as Kentucky.
