Apartment fire causes $125,000 damage...

Apartment fire causes $125,000 damages updated

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a fire that happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments on 2332 Carmen Ave. No one was injured. Upon arrival, authorities found flames coming from the north windows of one of the eight family apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sheboygan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls... Nov '16 Jerry 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Nov '16 Gstheonly 70
Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15) Aug '16 Semper Fi 4
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bottlecap 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 3
Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 2
See all Sheboygan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sheboygan Forum Now

Sheboygan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sheboygan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Sheboygan, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC