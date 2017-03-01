After-school program mentors at-risk boys in Sheboygan
An after-school mentoring program for at-risk youth in Sheboygan is helping teen boys gain the knowledge and skills necessary to transition from youth to adulthood. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the Strength Through Leadership program, which operates through a contract with the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services, encourages building confidence through life skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sheboygan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This 99-Year-Old Man Rode His Bike to the Polls...
|Nov '16
|Jerry
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Gstheonly
|70
|Leeann and Nathan Schirmer (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Semper Fi
|4
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|The Latest: Trump continues full-court press in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bottlecap
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|3
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sheboygan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC