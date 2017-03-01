After-school program mentors at-risk ...

After-school program mentors at-risk boys in Sheboygan

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Star Tribune

An after-school mentoring program for at-risk youth in Sheboygan is helping teen boys gain the knowledge and skills necessary to transition from youth to adulthood. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports the Strength Through Leadership program, which operates through a contract with the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services, encourages building confidence through life skills.

