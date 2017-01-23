'Dead Treez' explores Jamaican dancehall subculture
"Dead Treez," Ebony G. Patterson's exhibition of eye-popping floor tapestries and brightly covered male figures that explores Jamaica's dancehall subculture, will be on view Feb. 9 through May 13 in the UB Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts, North Campus. Patterson also will discuss her work with Lauren Haynes, curator of contemporary art at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, at 7 p.m. April 12 in the Black Box Theatre in the Center for the Arts.
