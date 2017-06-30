Hereditary Entrepreneurial Spirit = S...

Hereditary Entrepreneurial Spirit = Success For Kubiceks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Mike and Kiana Kubicek are farmers in the Econtuchka bottom. Mike's grandparents, who were immigrants from the Czech Republic, started the farm in 1920.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Stacie Bivins 4 hr I Hate Stacie 2
News Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed 4 hr awed 1
R I P Ava Randell Bales (Jun '14) 11 hr Opionsvery 11
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... 15 hr Ur stupid 2
News Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc Wed Gremlin 6
Radner Beaty is White Trash Tue Randee Trash 3
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Jul 3 The Green Watch Dog 6
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC