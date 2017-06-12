St. Gregory's University President Emeritus Is Surrounded By Family As He Leaves This Life
St. Gregory's University President Emeritus D. Gregory Main died at home on Sunday, June 4, surrounded by his family. 'Greg was a tremendous leader and advocate for St. Gregory's University; he genuinely gave heart and soul to the mission of our University during his tenure,' said President Michael A. Scaperlanda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Wed
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Jun 10
|William McCreary
|10
|Megan Cheek Dates Ugly Guys For Money
|Jun 10
|Allen
|4
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|Jun 9
|D C Burns White
|4
|Black gangs
|Jun 9
|bomac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC