St. Gregory's University President Emeritus Is Surrounded By Family As He Leaves This Life

St. Gregory's University President Emeritus D. Gregory Main died at home on Sunday, June 4, surrounded by his family. 'Greg was a tremendous leader and advocate for St. Gregory's University; he genuinely gave heart and soul to the mission of our University during his tenure,' said President Michael A. Scaperlanda.

