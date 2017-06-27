Shawnee Approves Long List of Contracts
After months of preparation, analysis, meetings and discussions, the City of Shawnee approved several annual service contracts and agreements for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins this weekend. The fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30. City commissioners approved both a Strategic Plan and the annual budget for Shawnee this month, as well.
