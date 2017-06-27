Shawnee Approves Long List of Contracts

Shawnee Approves Long List of Contracts

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

After months of preparation, analysis, meetings and discussions, the City of Shawnee approved several annual service contracts and agreements for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins this weekend. The fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30. City commissioners approved both a Strategic Plan and the annual budget for Shawnee this month, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... 9 hr 7steps2hellKey 3
np Tue panhandle cowboy 1
News 3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09) Tue dkt1961 144
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Jun 26 soundsokay 1
News Mistake At MWC Clinic Could Require Hundreds Of... Jun 24 WOW 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) Jun 24 Bishop Caractor 484
Dark. Jun 23 big Aj okc 3
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC