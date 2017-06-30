Richard Odoms Looking to Finish Jared Vanderaa in LFA 15 Title Fight
In March, heavyweight veteran Richard Odoms returned to the United States after a spending last year fighting overseas and picked up a second round TKO of William Hoffman at Legacy Fighting Alliance 6. While the win was good for Odoms' career, he wasn't exactly happy with how he performed in the bout. "There were a lot of goods, but a lot of bad things came with that as well," Odoms told MMAWeekly.com.
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R I P Ava Randell Bales (Jun '14)
|7 min
|Opionsvery
|11
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|3 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivins
|4 hr
|I Hate Stacie
|1
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|15 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|Tue
|Randee Trash
|3
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Jul 3
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Jul 3
|wise up
|3
