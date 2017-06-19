Property Owners Oppose Permit For Manufactured Home
Several property owners on or near Lake Road expressed opposition to a landowner's request to put a manufactured home at 31807 Lake Road at Monday night's Shawnee City Commission meeting. Applicant Paige Giddens requested a conditional use permit to allow an 11-year-old, four-bedroom home to be placed on the property, which she purchased in 2013.
