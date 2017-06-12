Program attempts to cut waste from Medicaid system -
The physician and CEO of MyHealth Access Network is coordinating a group of health care providers and community workers to find out what social factors stand in the way of some Oklahomans getting healthier. His company won a $4.5 million, five-year federal grant to coordinate social and health services for 375,000 people.
