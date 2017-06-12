Program attempts to cut waste from Me...

Program attempts to cut waste from Medicaid system -

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Altus Times

The physician and CEO of MyHealth Access Network is coordinating a group of health care providers and community workers to find out what social factors stand in the way of some Oklahomans getting healthier. His company won a $4.5 million, five-year federal grant to coordinate social and health services for 375,000 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09) 8 hr Hickrystyk 125
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Sat William McCreary 10
Megan Cheek Dates Ugly Guys For Money Jun 10 Allen 4
News Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future Jun 9 D C Burns White 4
Black gangs Jun 9 bomac 2
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? Jun 9 bomac 43
News Silver Alert Issued For Pottawatomie County Man Jun 9 heatherhoneycutt81 1
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC