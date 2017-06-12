ORVA Convention to Address Key Dealer...

ORVA Convention to Address Key Dealer Issues

The Oklahoma RV Association will hold its 2017 State Convention this upcoming weekend, running June 18-19 at the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort in Shawnee, Okla. Organizers are anticipating a strong turnout, as the convention will address key issues facing members resulting from increased consolidation in the industry and a shifting retail environment.

