Jared Vanderaa 'Not Too Worried' Abou...

Jared Vanderaa 'Not Too Worried' About Richard Odoms at LFA 15

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: MMA Weekly

In is most win in September of last year, heavyweight prospect Jared Vanderaa had a bout that was very similar to his previous four. Early on, Vanderaa was able to use his power to quickly overcome his opponent, Sean Johnson, and pick up another first round win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shawnee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Stacie Bivins 55 min I Hate Stacie 2
News Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed 1 hr awed 1
R I P Ava Randell Bales (Jun '14) 8 hr Opionsvery 11
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... 11 hr Ur stupid 2
News Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc 22 hr Gremlin 6
Radner Beaty is White Trash Tue Randee Trash 3
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Jul 3 The Green Watch Dog 6
See all Shawnee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shawnee Forum Now

Shawnee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shawnee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Shawnee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC