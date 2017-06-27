Inmates Escape Lincoln County Jail Ea...

Inmates Escape Lincoln County Jail Early Monday

Monday Jun 12 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Sonny Baker, 41, Trey Goodnight, 28, Jeremy Irvin, 31, and Brian Moody, 23, escaped through the jail's air ducts some time between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on June 12. Baker, Goodnight, and Moody are serving time for property crimes. Irvin is serving for first degree murder.

