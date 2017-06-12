Harp Has Steered School System Throug...

Harp Has Steered School System Through Eight Bond Issues

A Shawnee native who has become an icon among Shawnee Public School administrators during his 28 years of steering the school district's finances through fat times and lean ones is retiring. David Harp, 58, Shawnee, will retire as Shawnee Public School business manager Friday, June 30. Since accepting the position in 1989, Harp has led the district through the complexities of eight bond issues, some smallish, some blockbuster big, that add up to considerably more than $65,585,000.

