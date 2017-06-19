Emily Adams attending Civil Air Patrol Flight Academy -
The Southwest Region Powered Flight Academy is taking place this week at Shawnee Regional Airport in Shawnee, OK. Students attending are 16-19 years old and members of the Civil Air Patrol .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shawnee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dark.
|10 hr
|MsNemo
|2
|Dark connect
|11 hr
|MsNemo
|1
|Black gangs
|14 hr
|The Green Watch Dog
|3
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Mon
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Megan Cheek Dates Ugly Guys For Money
|Jun 18
|Allen
|5
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
Find what you want!
Search Shawnee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC