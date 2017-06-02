Despite severe burns after backyard b...

Despite severe burns after backyard bonfire mishap, Dale teen's resolute on firefighter career path

Friday Jun 2 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Dylan Lang was tending to his backyard bonfire of his family's home last Thursday night after a long night of cleaning and packing ahead of their scheduled move the next day. Burning boxes and other paper trash the family and friends had collected throughout the week, the family suspects a bag destined for the dump inadvertently made it to the burn pile.

