Chibwikem Onyenegecha's LFA 15 Game Plan: 'Punch Him in the Face'

Wednesday Jun 28

For someone whom by their own admission did not have a lot of experience prior to turning pro in MMA, middleweight prospect Chibwikem Onyenegecha has done very well for himself. In five fights, Onyenegecha has picked up finishes in all of them, and in three closed out the fight in the first round.

